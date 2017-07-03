George Boyd: Sheffield Wednesday sign midfielder after Burnley exit

From the section

George Boyd has won promotion to the Premier League with both Hull City and Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder George Boyd on a two-year deal on a free transfer after he turned down a new contract with Burnley.

The 31-year-old scored two goals in 39 appearances last season.

The former Peterborough and Hull City man spent three seasons with the Clarets, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League in 2015-16.

Wednesday start their Championship campaign with a trip to Preston on Saturday, 5 August.

