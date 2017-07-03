Luke Murphy: Burton re-sign Leeds midfielder on loan

Luke Murphy played a key role in helping Burton avoid relegation from the Championship last season

Leeds United midfielder Luke Murphy has re-joined fellow Championship side Burton Albion on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old, who started his career at Crewe, joined Albion in January, playing 19 games and scoring one goal to help the club avoid relegation.

He has made more than 100 appearances for Leeds since joining in 2013.

Boss Nigel Clough said: "He's quiet and unassuming, he's maturing into his role, knows what he's good at, knows his limitations and plays accordingly."

