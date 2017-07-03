Dan Jones: Notts County sign ex-Chesterfield defender

Kevin Nolan (left) took over as Notts boss in January

League Two side Notts County have signed left-back Dan Jones following his departure from Chesterfield.

Jones, 30, played for the Magpies during a loan spell in 2009 and returns to Meadow Lane after spending the past three seasons with the Spireites.

He told the club website: "With the plans the manager and the chairman have, the facilities and the stadium it seems like a club built for success."

Boss Kevin Nolan said Jones was a "quality signing".

"He has great ability on the ball and a lovely left foot," Nolan added. "He is a real up-and-downer and hopefully we will see the best of him throughout the year."

The Magpies have not disclosed the length of Jones' contract.

