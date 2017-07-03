BBC Sport - John Terry: Aston Villa newcomer targets promotion

Terry sets Villa promotion target

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry tells BBC Midlands Today that Aston Villa "expect" to win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Terry, who has signed a one-year deal with the Championship club, said he turned down offers to carry on playing in the top flight for more money because he did not want to play against Chelsea.

The 36-year-old won 78 caps for England, played 717 games for the Blues and won his fifth Premier League title in May.

READ MORE: Villa sign ex-Chelsea captain Terry

