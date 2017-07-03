gossip back pages

The Sun lead with John Terry's new deal at Aston Villa and report he has plans to return to Chelsea as their manager
The Times feature former Chelsea captain John Terry's one-year-deal at Aston Villa
The Daily Star report Everton's Aaron Lennon has returned for pre-season training
