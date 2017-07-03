World Cup qualifiers: Cardiff City Stadium to host Wales v Republic of Ireland

Cardiff City Stadium has hosted 23 senior Wales games since 2009

Wales' final 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in October will be held at Cardiff City Stadium.

Manager Chris Coleman and his players have always favoured playing at the home of Cardiff City rather than switching to the Principality Stadium.

Coleman's side are four points behind Serbia and the Republic of Ireland in Group D with four matches remaining.

The final qualifier against the Republic is on Monday, 9 October.

Before then they host Austria at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 2 September before away games in Moldova and Georgia.