Tom Parkes: Carlisle United sign ex-Leyton Orient defender on a two-year deal

Former Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes began his career at Leicester

Carlisle United have signed defender Tom Parkes on a two-year deal following his departure from relegated Leyton Orient at the end of last season.

Parkes, 25, scored one goal in 44 appearances for the Os in his one season at Brisbane Road, but was unable to help keep the club in League Two.

The Nottinghamshire-born centre-half started at Leicester and also played for Burton. Yeovil and Bristol Rovers.

"Tom is a very combative centre-back," manager Keith Curle said.

"Ultimately he likes to defend and there are parts of his game we know we can benefit from greatly."

