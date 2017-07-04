Jake Reeves: Bradford City sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder for undisclosed fee
-
- From the section Football
Bradford City have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old former Brentford and Swindon man scored once in 46 league appearances in 2016-17.
He joins former Dons team-mate Dominic Poleon at the League One club after he moved to the Bantams last month.
Stuart McCall's side, who lost to Millwall in last season's play-off final, start their campaign with a home game with Blackpool on 5 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.