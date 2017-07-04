Thomas Mikkelsen joins Ross County from Odense after Dundee United loan

Ross County tweeted a picture of manager Jim McIntyre with their new striker

Ross County have signed Thomas Mikkelsen on a two-year contract, subject to international clearance, after the striker's exit from Odense.

The 27-year-old Dane spent the second half of last season on loan to Dundee United in the Scottish Championship.

Mikkelsen scored eight goals in 25 appearances as United missed out on promotion to the top flight.

But the striker will now play in the Premiership as County look to replace top scorer Liam Boyce.

The Northern Ireland international was sold to Burton Albion this summer.

Mikkelsen spent three seasons with OB after joining from Fredericia but spent most of his time on loan from the Danish Super League outfit - first with IFK Goteborg then Vejle BK and, finally, United.

He had two spells with BK, having joined from first club Sydvest then leaving for Vejle Kolding.