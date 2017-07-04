Luiz Gustavo: Brazil midfielder joins Marseille from Wolfsburg

Gustavo won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015

Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined Marseille from Wolfsburg for a reported eight million euros (£7m).

Marseille, who came fifth in the French Ligue 1 last season, did not give details on the length of his contract.

The 29-year-old has been capped 41 times by Brazil and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013.

Gustavo said: "Although it's not easy for me to say goodbye, I've felt a growing desire over the summer to try something new."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.