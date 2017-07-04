Luiz Gustavo: Brazil midfielder joins Marseille from Wolfsburg
-
- From the section European Football
Brazil midfielder Luiz Gustavo has joined Marseille from Wolfsburg for a reported eight million euros (£7m).
Marseille, who came fifth in the French Ligue 1 last season, did not give details on the length of his contract.
The 29-year-old has been capped 41 times by Brazil and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013.
Gustavo said: "Although it's not easy for me to say goodbye, I've felt a growing desire over the summer to try something new."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.