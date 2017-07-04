Terence Kongolo: Monaco sign defender from Feyenoord

From the section

Terence Kongolo (left) was part of the Netherlands squad for the 2014 World Cup

French champions Monaco have signed defender Terence Kongolo from Eredivisie winners Feyenoord for a reported 13m euros (£11.4m).

The Netherlands international, 23, has signed a five-year deal with the Champions League semi-finalists.

Kongolo was a product of Feyenoord's youth academy and played 23 league games last season as the club won their first Dutch title in 18 years.

"I am very pleased to join AS Monaco," he told Monaco's official website.

"I will discover an exciting new challenge at a prestigious and ambitious club."

