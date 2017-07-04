St Johnstone: Steven MacLean may play on FC Trakai's plastic pitch

Steven MacLean made 39 appearances for St Johnstone last season and was the club's top scorer

Striker Steven MacLean will travel to Lithuania with the St Johnstone squad as they seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit against FK Trakai in the Europa League.

MacLean, 34, has ceased playing on artificial pitches after suffering two knee injuries but could be in line to play on the plastic surface in Vilnius.

His surgeon advised him to play only on grass after he suffered micro-fractures in seasons 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Saints must score at least two goals to reach the second qualifying round.

The winners of Thursday's tie will most likely play Swedish side IFK Norrkoping, who are 5-0 up on Prishtina of Kosovo from the first leg.

Trakai have played 16 league matches this season, while St Johnstone have yet to get their Scottish Premiership campaign under way, a factor that MacLean feels is to the Lithuanians' advantage.

MacLean has fought back from injury to become the Perth team's biggest goal threat.