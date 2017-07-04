Lewie Coyle: Leeds United full-back signs new deal and joins Fleetwood on loan

From the section

Lewie Coyle is the younger brother of professional boxer Tommy Coyle

Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle has joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan deal after signing a new three-year contract at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Championship side.

Coyle worked with Cod Army boss Uwe Rosler when the German was in charge of Leeds in 2015.

Rosler told the club website: "I'm sure Lewie will grow and show his attributes and get better with each game he plays."

