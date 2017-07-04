Tammy Abraham: Chelsea striker joins Swansea on loan after signing new deal

From the section

Tammy Abraham (right) scored 26 goals on loan at Bristol City last season

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has signed a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and joined Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old will link up with Swans boss Paul Clement, who worked as Blues coach from 2007 to 2011.

Abraham scored 26 goals in 48 games on loan at Championship side Bristol City last season.

He also netted once in four games as England's under-21s reached the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Meanwhile, Malaga have been in talks with Swansea over a possible season-long loan deal for striker Borja Baston.

The 24-year-old Spaniard joined for a club record £15.5m fee from Atletico Madrid in August 2016, but has only scored once.

