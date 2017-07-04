George Long: AFC Wimbledon sign Sheffield United keeper on loan

George Long made only five appearances for Sheffield United last season

AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper George Long from Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal.

Long, 23, made 123 appearances for the Blades having come through the club's academy system, but has not played in a first team game since November.

He has previously had loan spells with Oxford United and Motherwell.

"He came through with a lot of expectations at Sheffield United, but last season did not go according to plan," Dons boss Neal Ardley said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.