George Long: AFC Wimbledon sign Sheffield United keeper on loan

George Long
George Long made only five appearances for Sheffield United last season

AFC Wimbledon have signed goalkeeper George Long from Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal.

Long, 23, made 123 appearances for the Blades having come through the club's academy system, but has not played in a first team game since November.

He has previously had loan spells with Oxford United and Motherwell.

"He came through with a lot of expectations at Sheffield United, but last season did not go according to plan," Dons boss Neal Ardley said.

