Scott Burgess: Macclesfield Town sign Bury midfielder on loan

Scott Burgess has been with the Shakers since 2013 and he scored two goals in 14 appearances

Macclesfield Town have signed midfielder Scott Burgess on a season-long loan deal from League One club Bury.

The 19-year-old has been with the Shakers since 2013 and scored two goals in 14 appearances last season.

However, he can return to Gigg Lane if Bury use the recall clause in his contract, which expires on 28 April.

He has had previous loan spells with National League North side Stalybridge Celtic and Norway's Bergsoy IL.