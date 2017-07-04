Pepe: Portugal defender joins Besiktas from Real Madrid

From the section

Portugal's Pepe was named man of the match in the Euro 2016 final

Portugal defender Pepe has joined Turkish champions Besiktas on a free transfer after his Real Madrid contract expired.

The 34-year-old played nearly 350 games for the Spanish side after signing from Porto in 2007, winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

He was named man of the match as Portugal beat hosts France in extra time in the Euro 2016 final.

Pepe reportedly had a medical at Paris St-Germain before opting for Besiktas.

No details were given on the length of the player's contract.