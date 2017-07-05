Liam Noble: Notts County keen on Forest Green midfielder - Kevin Nolan

Liam Noble scored 16 goals in all competitions during two seasons with Notts County

Notts County are keen on re-signing midfielder Liam Noble from League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers, says manager Kevin Nolan.

Noble, 26, spent two seasons at Notts but was released in June 2016 and joined Forest Green on a two-year deal.

BBC Nottingham Sport reports Notts have so far offered about £100,000 for the player.

"We are trying to get Liam back here. We feel he would be an important cog in us moving forward," Nolan said.

"We have targets and there is a lot of talking going on with a lot of different clubs."

Noble scored seven goals in 40 appearances last season, helping Rovers win promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

