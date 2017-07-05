Oxford United manager Pep Clotet happy to inherit strong foundations

Pep Clotet was assistant to Garry Monk at Leeds United

New Oxford United manager Pep Clotet believes he has strong foundations to build at the League One club.

Spaniard Clotet, 40, was appointed as successor to Michael Appleton on Saturday having previously worked as Garry Monk's assistant at Leeds United.

"I'm excited to start this project," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "I'm impressed with the positive, hard-working culture at the club and among the players."

Clotet said he needs more time with the squad before making any signings.

"My goal is to familiarise myself with the current squad over the next week," added the former Swansea academy consultant and assistant.

"We're assessing the squad as it is now and giving a lot of value to what the club have been doing.

"The culture that Michael Appleton and Derek Fazackerley have brought into the squad, I want to keep it going and I see myself as helping that process grow."

Clotet will take charge of the U's for their opening pre-season friendly against Oxford City on Saturday before a week-long trip to Portugal, where they will play Middlesbrough and Hull City in friendlies.