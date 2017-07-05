George Williams: MK Dons player of the year signs new contract

George Williams gained a sports science degree from Loughborough University after being released by MK Dons in 2012

MK Dons player of the year George Williams has signed a new three-year contract at the League One side.

The defender, 24, returned to the club last summer after helping Barnsley win promotion, having been released by the Dons as an 18-year-old.

Williams featured 42 times for MK last season and was given the captain's armband by boss Robbie Neilson.

"I've loved being back here so I'm really happy to sign for another three years," Williams told the club website.

"Last season was a good one for me as I felt I did well. Each game I felt I was improving and I was really enjoying my football - it was probably the most I've enjoyed my football.

"Here's to another good three years where we can hopefully kick on as a team, push for promotion to the Championship and stay there."