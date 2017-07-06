Middlesbrough loan Matthew Elsdon to Inverness as Riccardo Calder joins from Aston Villa

Riccardo Calder had a loan spell with Dundee

Riccardo Calder has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle after the midfielder left Aston Villa as Matthew Elsdon arrived on loan from Middlesbrough.

The 21-year Calder, who had a spell on loan to Dundee in 2015, has signed a two-year contract.

Elsdon, a fellow cap at under-17 level for England, will stay at Caledonian Stadium for an initial six months.

The 20-year-old Boro defender has yet to break into the first team with the English Championship club.

But he played three times last season for Middlesbrough Under-23s in the Football League Trophy.

Matthew Elsdon has yet to play for Middlesbrough's first team

Calder came through the youth ranks at Riverside Stadium but also failed to make a first-team breakthrough.

He played 11 times for Dundee in the Scottish top flight, starting three games, during his six-month spell at Dens Park.

Calder subsequently had two loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, starting 16 times and coming off the bench 16 times for the League Two outfit.

He finished last season being farmed out to Lincoln City but played only once for the National League side.

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has now made six signings as he reshapes the squad following relegation from the Scottish Premiership under Richie Foran last season.

