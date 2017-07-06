Liam Kelly: Reading midfielder signs new three-year contract

Liam Kelly (left) scored for Reading in the Championship play-off final penalty shootout

Reading midfielder Liam Kelly has signed a new three-year contract with the club following an impressive first full season in the senior side.

He made 36 appearances last season, including as a substitute in the Championship play-off final.

Kelly, 21, has been with Reading since the age of eight.

"He took first-team football in his stride last season and certainly deserves this new contract," chief executive Nigel Howe said.