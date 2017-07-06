Jermain Defoe: Bournemouth striker tearful as he speaks about Bradley Lowery
Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe broke down in tears speaking about terminally ill Bradley Lowery as he was officially unveiled by the Premier League club.
Former Sunderland forward Defoe has formed a close friendship with the avid Black Cats fan and club mascot.
When asked about six-year-old Bradley on Thursday, Defoe asked for two minutes to compose himself.
"It's been hard because I have kept this in for so long," he added.
Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, near Hartlepool, has neuroblastoma and is receiving palliative care at home.
Defoe, 34, added: "I speak to the family every day. I was with him a few days ago and it was tough to see him suffer like that.
"He's obviously struggling. I can say it's a matter of days.
"He will always be in my heart for the rest of my life. There isn't a day that goes past when I don't wake up and check my phone or think about little Bradley.
"His love is genuine and I can see it in his eyes when he looks at me."
