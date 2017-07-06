Alex Woodyard: Lincoln City midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Alex Woodyard helped Lincoln reach the FA Cup quarter-finals last season

Lincoln City midfielder Alex Woodyard has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2018-19 season.

Woodyard, 24, joined the Imps last summer having also played for boss Danny Cowley at Braintree.

He made 52 appearances last season as the Imps won promotion to League Two.

"I enjoyed my time here last year. It was a great season and I believe the club is moving forward," Woodyard told the club website.