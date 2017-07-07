Norwich City: Louis Thompson suffers second Achilles injury

Louis Thompson
Louis Thompson (right) made one of his three league appearances last season against Nottingham Forest in September

Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson has suffered a setback on his return from injury after a second serious Achilles problem in seven months.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for the rest of last season in January with an Achilles injury, having not featured since November with a hip complaint.

Thompson was returning to fitness but has suffered a similar injury which will keep him out until next year.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said the injury may see him miss the season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story