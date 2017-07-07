Aaron Pierre: Bristol City looking at out-of-contract Wycombe Wanderers defender

Aaron Pierre made 47 appearances for Wycombe last season

Bristol City have confirmed they are looking at out-of-contract Wycombe Wanderers defender Aaron Pierre.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been offered "improved" terms at the League Two Chairboys but is yet to extend his stay at Adams Park.

Pierre has played 149 times for Wycombe since joining from Brentford in 2014 but has spent the last week on trial at Lee Johnson's Championship side.

He is set to feature in their friendly against Guernsey FC on Saturday.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth previously described Pierre, who has been capped four times by Grenada at international level, as "probably the best centre-half in League Two".