Aberdeen: Derek McInnes adds striker Nicky Maynard to his Dons squad

Former MK Dons striker Nicky Maynard (left) worked under Derek McInnes at Bristol City

Aberdeen have signed former MK Dons striker Nicky Maynard on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old, who played Premier League football with Cardiff and West Ham, worked under Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes at Bristol City in 2011.

He joins the Pittodrie outfit after leaving League One side MK Dons.

"I'm delighted he's joined. I was keen to add more goal threat and Nicky will give us that," McInnes told the Aberdeen website.

"He's a player I know well, I worked with him for a short spell at Bristol City before he was sold - I wanted to keep him then and I've always monitored his career.

"He's had a few injuries but he's still only 30. When I worked with him he was a fantastic finisher, a great boy as well, and we're hoping he'll enjoy the platform and profile we give him as a club, and try to get him back to what he does best, scoring goals."

Maynard started his career as a youth at Arsenal but made his name at Crewe, earning a move to Bristol in 2008.

After four years at Ashton Gate he was bought by West Ham for almost £2m, but failed to make the grade there and soon joined Cardiff City.

Maynard went on loan to Wigan before sealing a permanent move to MK Dons, for whom he netted twice last season.

Aberdeen, who have been linked with a move for Shaun Maloney, have lost forwards Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn this summer.