Yakou Meite: Reading forward joins FC Sochaux on season-long loan

Yakou Meite scored one Championship goal for Reading last season

Reading forward Yakou Meite has joined French second division club FC Sochaux on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old former Paris St-Germain player made just one league start for the Royals last season after joining for an undisclosed fee.

He scored one Championship goal, in a defeat by Derby County, and also featured in the EFL Trophy for the club's under-21 side.

Meite is also an Ivory Coast youth international.

