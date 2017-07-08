Stevie May: Preston boss Alex Neil does not want to lose striker

May has scored just once for Preston

Preston striker Stevie May will be given a chance to impress new manager Alex Neil.

The 24-year-old was the subject of a bid from Aberdeen before Neil replaced Simon Grayson at Deepdale.

May's career was derailed by a serious knee injury in November 2015 but Neil wants to keep the player he has worked with before.

"I know the form he can get himself into - and we want him to get back to those levels," Neil told BBC Scotland.

"He's had a horrendous time with injury and we're hoping to get him fit and firing.

"He didn't get a lot of game time last season and I've already had a chat with Stevie. I want him to stay and fight for his place."

Neil was a team-mate of May's when the striker was on loan at Hamilton Accies in season 2012-13, scoring 25 goals in 33 games.

May, who has a year of his contract to run, suffered a knee ligament injury after eight appearances for Preston following his move from Sheffield Wednesday.

He was sidelined until last February and scored once in five outings this term, starting just twice.

"It will take a lot of hard work because he's been out for a long time but I believe we can get him there," added former Norwich boss Neil.

"He's not a player I want to lose. We'll see how pre-season goes and give it a crack and see if he can force his way into our plans."