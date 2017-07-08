Chesterfield sign midfielder Jak McCourt on two-year deal
Midfielder Jak McCourt has joined League Two Chesterfield following his release by Northampton Town.
Former Barnsley player McCourt, 22, joins the Spireites on a two-year deal.
He made 32 appearances in all competitions last season after joining Northampton on a free from Barnsley.
"He's technically a good player as well as being very aggressive and a tough tackler," Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell said. "Jak gives us something we don't have in midfield."
