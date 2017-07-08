Chesterfield sign midfielder Jak McCourt on two-year deal

From the section

Jak McCourt spent one season with Northampton Town after moving from Barnsley

Midfielder Jak McCourt has joined League Two Chesterfield following his release by Northampton Town.

Former Barnsley player McCourt, 22, joins the Spireites on a two-year deal.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions last season after joining Northampton on a free from Barnsley.

"He's technically a good player as well as being very aggressive and a tough tackler," Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell said. "Jak gives us something we don't have in midfield."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.