International women's friendly: Netherlands 5-0 Wales

Natasha Harding (right) was among Wales' leading players on show in Rotterdam

Wales were heavily beaten by the Netherlands in a friendly in Rotterdam.

Lieke Martens gave the dominant hosts an early lead and Danielle van de Donk doubled their advantage after half an hour.

Wales goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan made several good saves but Vivianne Miedema scored twice for the Netherlands in the second half.

Captain Mandy van den Berg added a late fifth for the home side, who will host Euro 2017 later in July.

The two sides will also play a B international at the KNVB Campus in Zeist on Sunday.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has named a squad of 26 - with record cap holder Jess Fishlock left out - for the two games, which are part of their preparations for the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Aston Villa Ladies) Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Hannah Miles (Cardiff City Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Bristol City), Sophie Ingle(Liverpool Ladies), Gemma Evans (Cardiff City Ladies), Shaunna Jenkins (Cardiff City Ladies), Chloe Chivers (Cardiff City Ladies), Angharad James (Yeovil Town Ladies), Chloe Lloyd (Cardiff City Ladies), Bronwen Thomas (Brighton & Hove Albion), Georgia Evans (Bristol City), Nadia Lawrence (Yeovil Town Ladies), Alice Griffiths (Cyncoed Ladies), Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Unattached), Melissa Fletcher (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Doncaster Rovers Belles), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies ), Gwennan Davies (Cyncoed Ladies), Amina Vine (Bristol City), Cassia Pike (Liverpool Ladies), Lily Woodham (Bristol City), Elise Hughes (Everton).