Romelu Lukaku: Everton striker arrested last week in Los Angeles after noise complaint

Romelu Lukaku is close to joining Manchester United in a £75m move

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku was arrested in Los Angeles last week following a noise complaint - and is due to appear in court on 2 October.

Lukaku, who is set to have a medical at Manchester United before a £75m move, was given a "misdemeanour citation" after officers responded to five other noise complaints at the same location.

A Beverly Hills police statement said Lukaku was released at the scene following the incident on 2 July.

Lukaku has been on holiday in the US.

The Belgian has been pictured on social media taking part in fitness sessions with Manchester United's world record signing Paul Pogba. There is no suggestion the French midfielder was with Lukaku at the scene.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shared several pictures of himself with Romelu Lukaku on social media in Los Angeles

Reports in the US said police were called to a house party.

Officers said they gave out "verbal warnings".

Manchester United are due to play Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 30 September, before a 10-day international break.

Belgium, for whom Lukaku has played more than 50 times, are away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a World Cup qualifier on 7 October before entertaining Cyprus on 10 October.

Full statement from Beverly Hills police

On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 - Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.

Will Lukaku have to attend his court date?

"I don't think this will be a very long court appearance," says BBC's Los Angeles correspondent Peter Bowes.

"And, if he's got a good lawyer, well they might be able work out something in the meantime. That often happens with alleged offences much more serious than this one."