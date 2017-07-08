Celtic: Captain Scott Brown doubtful for Linfield meeting

Scott Brown felt "soreness in his Achilles" during Saturday's pre-season friendly, according to boss Brendan Rodgers

Captain Scott Brown is a doubt for Celtic's Champions League first-round qualifier against Linfield after limping off injured during their pre-season thrashing of Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder lasted just 32 minutes of the 9-0 triumph in Dublin.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers revealed Brown's Achilles had troubled him.

"[His Achilles] was a little bit sore and we just need to assess that over the next couple of days," Rodgers told Celtic TV. "Nothing too serious."

The Scottish champions are already without centre-back Dedryck Boyata for up to three months due to ruptured knee ligaments.

Striker Moussa Dembele made his first start since injuring his hamstring in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April, and scored one of Celtic's nine goals. New signing Jonny Hayes also found the net.

Rodgers' men begin their European campaign against Linfield in Belfast on Friday.

On Saturday, Linfield lost 4-1 to Hearts in a friendly match.