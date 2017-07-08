gossip back pages 8 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/40545826 Read more about sharing. The Daily Star say Manchester United have paid an initial £85m to sign striker Romelu Lukaku, but the deal could reach £100m The Daily Express reports a "furious" Antonio Conte will return to Chelsea on Monday and immediately seek showdown talks with the club after they failed to re-sign Lukaku from Everton The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Lions' draw against the All Blacks