gossip back pages

Daily Star
The Daily Star say Manchester United have paid an initial £85m to sign striker Romelu Lukaku, but the deal could reach £100m
Express
The Daily Express reports a "furious" Antonio Conte will return to Chelsea on Monday and immediately seek showdown talks with the club after they failed to re-sign Lukaku from Everton
Telegraph
The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Lions' draw against the All Blacks

Top Stories