Southampton striker Olufela Olemola joins Yeovil on loan

Olufela Olomola (left) tangles with Sunderland's Jermain Defoe during his debut for Southampton

Yeovil Town have signed Southampton striker Olufela Olomola on loan until at least January.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for Saints as a substitute in last October's 1-0 League Cup victory over Sunderland.

He also made three appearances for their Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

Olomola is the sixth summer signing by Yeovil boss Darren Way, who told the club website: "He is a strong footballer with very good pace."

