Romelu Lukaku: Everton striker says goodbye before Man Utd move

Chelsea also tried to re-sign the Belgium striker

Romelu Lukaku has sent a farewell message to Everton as he prepares to move to Manchester United.

The 24-year-old striker had a medical at the weekend and is set to sign for United for an initial £75m, despite former club Chelsea matching the bid.

The Belgium forward moved to Everton from the Blues for £28m in July 2014 and has scored 68 Premier League goals.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton," he posted on Instagram on Sunday.

"I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we've spent together. I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you."

"To the staff at the stadium and training ground, thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in," he continued.

"To the technical staff, thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."

Lukaku is in the United States and was arrested in Los Angeles last week following a noise complaint. He is due to appear in court on 2 October.

In March, he turned down the most lucrative contract offer in Everton's history, thought to be worth £140,000 a week, and later said: "I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that."

When asked about Lukaku's departure at a news conference to announce the arrival of Wayne Rooney, Everton manager Ronald Koeman said the player was leaving with his best wishes.

"I think he took the right decision and let's hope everything goes well for him because I like him, I like the player but it's now about Everton," he said.

The striker signed for Chelsea from Anderlecht when he was 18 in August 2011 for a fee reported to be about £20m.

He made one Premier League start for the club and spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton before sealing a permanent move to Goodison Park.