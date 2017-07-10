Champions League qualifier: The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe wary of Rijeka threat

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round
The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round
Champions League qualifier: Rijeka v The New Saints
Date: Tuesday, 11 July Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website & BBC Radio Shropshire, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe expects a big step up in class against Rijeka in Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round, first-leg tie.

The Croatia side ended Dinamo Zagreb's run of 11 league titles last season.

TNS overcame Europa FC in the first round - where Rijeka had a bye - after a thrilling extra-time win against the Gibraltar champions.

"Rijeka are a good team to watch... they've just beaten Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in a friendly," Ruscoe said.

"Friendly or not, if you're beating that standard of team and looking comfortable then you're obviously a good level.

"They've got good players, lots of international players so we'll be up against it, but we'll have a game plan again and give it our best.

"Like against the Gibraltar side, if we play at our maximum anything can happen."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story