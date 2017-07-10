Champions League qualifier: The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe wary of Rijeka threat

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round

Champions League qualifier: Rijeka v The New Saints Date: Tuesday, 11 July Venue: Stadion HNK Rijeka Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website & BBC Radio Shropshire, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe expects a big step up in class against Rijeka in Tuesday's Champions League second qualifying round, first-leg tie.

The Croatia side ended Dinamo Zagreb's run of 11 league titles last season.

TNS overcame Europa FC in the first round - where Rijeka had a bye - after a thrilling extra-time win against the Gibraltar champions.

"Rijeka are a good team to watch... they've just beaten Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in a friendly," Ruscoe said.

"Friendly or not, if you're beating that standard of team and looking comfortable then you're obviously a good level.

"They've got good players, lots of international players so we'll be up against it, but we'll have a game plan again and give it our best.

"Like against the Gibraltar side, if we play at our maximum anything can happen."