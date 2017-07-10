Linfield set to bring up to 1,500 supporters to Champions League tie with Celtic in Glasgow

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield chairman Roy McGivern expects a 'great footballing occasion'

Linfield say they are disappointed Celtic have chosen not to take up their ticket allocation for their Champions League qualifier.

The Blues will face the Scottish champions in their second round qualifier with the first leg at Windsor Park on Friday.

Celtic have already said they will not be issuing tickets for supporters who were hoping to travel to Belfast.

Linfield have secured an allocation of 1,500 tickets for the return leg.

"The club is disappointed Celtic did not take up its ticket allocation," said Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

"It was their decision and we respect that but we remain disappointed."

Linfield say they were initially given an allocation of 1,000 tickets for the match at Celtic Park but received an additional amount after making a formal request to Celtic.

"It's a massive game for all concerned and that creates pressure," McGivern said. "But we truly look forward to the occasion."