Michael Turner: Southend United sign former Hull City and Norwich City defender
League One side Southend United have signed former Hull and Norwich defender Michael Turner on a one-year deal.
The 33-year-old was released by Norwich this summer after five years at the club, during which time he made 75 Canaries first-team appearances.
Turner also had spells on loan at Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday during his time at Carrow Road.
In total, the centre-back has made 436 senior career appearances for eight different clubs.
