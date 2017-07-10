Shaun Derry: Cambridge United head coach to have 'small routine procedure'
- From the section Football
Cambridge United have confirmed head coach Shaun Derry is to undergo a "small routine medical procedure".
The 39-year-old has been in charge of the U's since replacing Richard Money in November 2015 but will miss the next 10 days of pre-season training.
Joe Dunne, Derry's assistant, and first-team coach Mick Halsall will take charge in his absence for the club's next four pre-season friendlies.
Derry's Cambridge side just missed out on the League Two play-offs last term.