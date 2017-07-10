Liam Shephard: Peterborough United sign ex-Swansea City defender

Liam Shephard had been on trial with Peterborough United

League One side Peterborough United have signed defender Liam Shephard on a two-year contract following his release by Swansea City.

The 22-year-old former Wales Under-21 player left the Swans this summer after one senior appearance in an FA Cup defeat by Oxford United in 2016.

However, he also had three separate loan spells at Yeovil, playing a total of 72 times for the Glovers.

Shephard, who plays mainly at right-back, is Posh's seventh summer signing.

Posh manager Grant McCann told the club website: "Liam is a good lad and a good character, he has bought into everything in the last few weeks and that was extremely important.

"He can operate in a couple of different positions and I am really happy that we have been able to get it done."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.