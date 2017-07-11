Aaron Pierre: Bristol City will not offer deal to ex-Wycombe defender

Wycombe say they offered Aaron Pierre an "improved" deal to remain at the club in June

Bristol City will not be offering a contract to defender Aaron Pierre following a trial with the Championship club, head coach Lee Johnson has said.

Pierre is a free agent after his contract with League Two side Wycombe expired at the end of June.

The 24-year-old appeared for the Robins in two pre-season friendlies but did not feature in Tuesday's 3-0 victory against neighbours Bath City.

"He's a great lad and one we'll keep an eye on," said Johnson.