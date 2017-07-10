Pam Duxbury: Hartlepool United seek increased fan engagement, says chairwoman

Media playback is not supported on this device Craig Harrison ambition vital for Hartlepool United - Pam Duxbury

Hartlepool United supporters will be actively encouraged to engage with the club under the new regime, says chairwoman Pam Duxbury.

Duxbury formally replaced Gary Coxall at the helm in June, when newly created HUFC Holdings Ltd purchased the club's shareholding for a nominal fee.

The long-term plan is to establish fan ownership, with increased involvement from fans in the short term.

"Fans will be involved more immediately," she told BBC Look North.

"The supporters trust may not have the money to buy shareholding at the moment but there's a way we can work that to be over a number of years if it needed to be."

Pools were relegated from League Two at the end of last season but there is optimism under the new ownership and a new manager in Craig Harrison.

"It's a very fluid situation at the moment," Duxbury added. "We've got a process to go through. I want to do the year-end audit at the club and then start the due diligence process where we can bring Supporters Direct in, who are the support network behind the supporters trust.

"This is what they do - fan ownership. We will work with them to work out the best way forward to make sure we have the most engagement with fans.

"We are trying to make it feel like it's a new era around the club and trying to move towards fan ownership and engaging with the community more."