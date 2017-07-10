Tom Heardman: Bury sign Newcastle United forward on loan

Tom Heardman made three appearances while on loan with Hartlepool United in 2016-17

Bury have signed forward Tom Heardman on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has previously had spells on loan with Gateshead and Hartlepool United but has not made a first-team appearance for the Magpies.

"Tom is a good young player that I have monitored for around a year at Newcastle," manager Lee Clark said.

"We also feel that we can help him develop and he can also be an asset for us over the coming season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.