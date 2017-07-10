Samuel Saiz: Leeds United agree deal to sign Huesca midfielder

From the section

Leeds have a pre-season trip to Austria before beginning their Championship campaign against Bolton Wanderers on 6 August

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Samuel Saiz from Spanish club SD Huesca for an undisclosed fee.

Saiz, 26, scored 12 goals in 42 appearances in Spain's Segunda Division last season and will join Leeds upon the completion of a medical.

The attacking midfielder, who began his career at Real Madrid, joined Huesca from Atletico Madrid in March 2016.

Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen hopes to include him in his squad for the pre-season trip to Austria on Friday.

The Spaniard will become Leeds' sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Vurnon Anita, Felix Wiedwald, Mateusz Klich, Hadi Sacko and Pontus Jansson.

