Aaron Lennon: Everton winger says support has been 'incredible'

Lennon made just six starts for Everton last season

Everton winger Aaron Lennon says he has received "incredible" support since his mental health problems became public.

Lennon returned to training last week, two months after he was detained by police under the Mental Health Act because of concerns for his welfare.

In a statement posted on social media, the 30-year-old said he "can't wait to kick on" after the "difficult period".

"There is amazing help out there, and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support," he said.

Former Tottenham player Lennon thanked the staff and patients at The Priory centres in both Darlington and Altrincham, and the staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

He added: "The support I have had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible.

"Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my team-mates, and especially my family and the people around me."

Lennon, an England international who joined Everton from Tottenham in 2015, has not played for the first team since February.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said he was "really pleased" to have Lennon back in training.

"Everyone knows he had a hard time at the end of the season," Koeman added.

"It is a good time to start to get his fitness back."