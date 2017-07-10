BBC Sport - Bradley Lowery: Sunderland's Vito Mannone pays tribute to 'special' fan
Mannone tribute to 'special' Bradley
Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone pays tribute to Bradley Lowery, the fans who died last week of cancer at the age of six, saying he "was a special kid".
Following Sunday's 2-2 draw in a friendly against Hibernian at Easter Road, Mannone told BBC Scotland that it was "an honour" to meet Bradley and that he would be "remembered at Sunderland forever".