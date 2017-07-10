BBC Sport - Bradley Lowery: Sunderland's Vito Mannone pays tribute to 'special' fan

Mannone tribute to 'special' Bradley

Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone pays tribute to Bradley Lowery, the fans who died last week of cancer at the age of six, saying he "was a special kid".

Following Sunday's 2-2 draw in a friendly against Hibernian at Easter Road, Mannone told BBC Scotland that it was "an honour" to meet Bradley and that he would be "remembered at Sunderland forever".

Top videos

Video

Mannone tribute to 'special' Bradley

Video

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'You dream of these moments as a little girl'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Muguruza beats world number one Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kuznetsova 'absolutely everywhere' - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New balls please! - Marach gets a whack

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'How about that?' Ostapenko beats Svitolina - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Courts 'as good as they've ever been'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Women's underwear and victory for England

Video

I've been wearing Everton pyjamas for 13 years - Rooney

Video

Watch the moment England won first Test

Video

England women beat Australia by three runs in thrilling finale

Video

How on earth did Philander drop this catch?

Top Stories