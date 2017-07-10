Charlton midfielder Ricky Holmes signs new three-year contract

Ricky Holmes joined Charlton on an initial two-year deal from Northampton Town

Charlton midfielder Ricky Holmes has signed a new three-year deal with the League One side.

The 30-year-old winger was named player of the season in his first year at The Valley, which included 13 goals.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign a new contract," Holmes said. "Hopefully we can get promoted this season."

Holmes also produced six assists in his 38 appearances after joining on an initial two-year deal from Northampton Town in June 2016.