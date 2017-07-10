Jordan Maguire-Drew: Lincoln City sign Brighton winger on loan
League Two Lincoln City have signed winger Jordan Maguire-Drew on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.
The 19-year-old, who has yet to make his debut for the Seagulls, scored 15 goals while on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge last season.
"He has an unbelievable left foot," Imps manager Boss Danny Cowley told the club website.
"He'll help us improve as we lacked a bit of left-sided balance last season."
