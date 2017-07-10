Dean Henderson: Manchester United goalkeeper joins Shrews on loan deal

Dean Henderson has been on the bench for Manchester United but never made a first-team appearance

League One side Shrewsbury have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League side, has had previous loan spells with Stockport and Grimsby.

Henderson, who played under Shrews boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby last year, said: "I had a few options but the interest the gaffer has shown in me was massive.

"You've got to show the progression and I'm obviously delighted to come here."

